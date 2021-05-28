Microgrids Bring Sustainability and Resiliency and Serve as Community Lighthouses

PosiGen was founded in 2011 by Thomas Neyhart. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, many families wanted to rebuild their homes with efficient, green, and renewable solar energy. However, in most cases, only higher-income households were able to afford the solar options available at the time. Few - if any - cost-effective solutions were available to low-to-middle-income families, many of whom bore the brunt of Katrina's losses and were disproportionately affected by the disaster. PosiGen CEO, Thomas Neyhart realized that with smart, community-focused solutions tailored to the needs of specific client bases, he could deliver safe, clean, cost-effective, and renewable solar energy to the families who needed it most. He could also take things a step further by providing those families with access to credit lines, job opportunities, training, and coaching to help them gain financial independence.