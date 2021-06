The iPad, even the iPad Pro (2021), isn't a laptop, but you can get darn close to that functionality if you have a good trackpad keyboard case. ZAGG's Pro Keys with Trackpad is one to consider. It features a removable case so you don't need to bring the keyboard folio when you don't need it. You can connect two devices via Bluetooth and easily switch between them with a touch of a button. The keyboard is nice and springy and features a row of keyboard shortcuts. The back of the folio case folds into a stand that accommodates various angles. While this isn't the smoothest keyboarding experience I've had, I did write this entire review on the ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad and my iPad Pro.