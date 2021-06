There's a new trend that is spreading like wildfire called Dry Scooping. But this is one "challenge" you should skip because it's not only stupid but dangerous. In fact "dry scooping" protein powder directly into your mouth without first diluting it with water has sent several people to the hospital. It's not safe to try, and because it's done on the way to the gym, some people who actually manage to gulp down the powder can end up worse off for adding a workout on top of this protein overload. The powder and workout combination is even more dangerous because of how fast the dry ingredients get into your bloodstream undilluted.