Financial Reports

Canada's National Bank Beats Profit Forecasts With Lower Provisions, Lending Growth

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 19 days ago

(Reuters) -National Bank of Canada beat analysts' second-quarter profit estimates on Friday, driven by higher earnings in its personal and commercial business and a large drop in funds set aside to cover potential loan losses. National Bank became the fifth Canadian bank to beat expectations for earnings in the quarter...

money.usnews.com
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Financial Reports

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $4.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.42. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.
Posted by
Reuters

Bank of Canada says it saw signs of choppiness in Q2 growth

OTTAWA, June 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada saw some choppiness in growth in the second quarter of 2021 following a sharp economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of the year, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday. Macklem told the Senate’s banking committee that a complete...
Business Insider

Canadian Market Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a somewhat sluggish performance since the session started Wednesday morning, with investors reacting to Canadian inflation data and looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 4.41 points or 0.02%...
Markets

Provision shortfalls of 11 banks up 77pc

Eleven banks collectively witnessed a 76.99-per cent or Tk 5,502.46 crore increase in provision shortfalls in the January-March period of 2021 due mainly to a further deterioration in the financial state of the scam-hit Janata Bank. In the January-March quarter of 2021, Janata Bank became a fresh defaulter in terms...
Stocks

Security National Bank of SO Dak Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Security National Bank of SO Dak cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
World

Canadian dollar and business outlook

WINNIPEG, June 15 (MarketsFarm) – The Canadian dollar was weaker Tuesday morning, with sharp losses in copper said to be behind some of the weakness in the currency. Positioning ahead of the latest interest rate policy announcement from the United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday was another feature in the financial markets.
Markets

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$91.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.02.
Medical & Biotech

Moody’s forecasts improved profitability for pharma in coming year

KUALA LUMPUR – The pharmaceutical industry’s aggregate annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation is expected to grow by between 4.0% and 6.0% over the next 12 to 18 months. The growth is supported by rising pharmaceutical use and Covid-19-related treatments and vaccines, said Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) in...
Posted by
Reuters

Lithuanian central bank ups 2021 growth forecast to 5.1%

VILNIUS, June 14 (Reuters) - Lithuania’s central bank said on Monday it now expected the economy to grow 5.1% in 2021, a upward revision from the 2.9% increase seen in March. The increase is due to robust growth in the first quarter, growing demand for exports, faster wage growth and...
Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) to Underperform

OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43. Altium has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $30.38. Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.
Business

Bank of Canada keeps key rate unchanged, sees growth picking up this year

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.25%, as expected, and said the economy would "rebound strongly" as vaccinations against COVID-19 picked up. The bank reiterated its guidance that rates would remain unchanged until at least the second half...
Posted by
MarketWatch

Jack Daniel's parent Brown-Forman stock drops after profit miss, but sales beat forecasts

Shares of Jack Daniel's parent Brown-Forman Corp. dropped 2.4% in premarket trading Wednesday after the spirits seller reported a fiscal fourth-quarter profit that fell short of expectations, while revenue beat forecasts. Net income for the quarter to April 30 fell to $120 million, or 25 cents a share, from $128 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus was for net earnings per share of 31 cents. Sales rose 14% to $812 million, above the FactSet consensus of $774 million. Gross profit as a percentage of sales fell to 61.3% from 63.9%. For fiscal 2021, Jack Daniel's family of brands sales rose 3% from a year ago, Tequila sales increased 9% and wine sales grew 10%, while vodka sales dropped 18%. American whiskey sales rose 3% and premium bourbons sales jumped 19%. The stock has ticked up 0.3% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.5%.
Posted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie gains as Bank of Canada's outlook supports further taper

(Adds economist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback * Bank of Canada leaves key interest rate at 0.25% * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.2% * Canadian 10-year yield hits a near 3-month low By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as U.S. bond yields fell and the Bank of Canada's economic outlook supported expectations for further dialing back of stimulus in the coming quarter. The Bank of Canada left unchanged its key interest rate at a record low 0.25% and the pace of its quantitative easing, as expected. It said the economy would "rebound strongly" as vaccinations against COVID-19 picked up. "A further taper in QE is likely in July as the growth outlook improves further and becomes more certain," said Ryan Brecht, a senior economist at Action Economics. In April, the BoC became the first major central bank to cut back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programs. In contrast, investors bet that the Federal Reserve is some way off tapering its stimulus, weighing on U.S. bond yields and the U.S. dollar . The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2086 to the greenback, or 82.74 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2058 to 1.2117. Last week, it touched a six-year high at 1.2007, bolstered by soaring commodity prices. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted on Wednesday by signs of strong fuel demand in Western economies and fading prospects of Iranian supplies returning. U.S. crude prices rose 0.2% to $70.36 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell as much as 5 basis points to 1.403%, its lowest level since March 11. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Will Dunham and Jonathan Oatis)
Business

What’s the trade on the Bank of Canada meeting?

No change in rates or asset purchases. Remember that at the last meeting the BoC changed their asset purchases from $4 bln per week to $4 bln per week. Further adjustments were expected to be outcome-based and after the last meeting jobs took a fall in Canada. However, the reason for the jobs fall was the return to lockdown measures. Job postings still remain robust. Bloomberg notes strong job openings through May and note at restrictions on in-person activity is set to ease later in June. Furthermore, stay ay home orders in Ontario are lifting.
Markets

World bank upgrades 2021 global growth forecast to 5.6%

In the Global Economic Prospect report, World Bank upgrades global to 5.6% in 2021 (from January projection of 4.1%). Growth is then projected to slow to 4.3% in 2022 (up from 3.8%), and then 3.1% in 2023 (new). US growth upgraded to 6.8% in 2021 (from 3.5%), 4.2% in 2022...