Central City takes no action following closed session on employee investigation

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central City Village Board went into closed session for about an hour Thursday night to discuss the findings of an investigator into a complaint filed against an employee. Mayor Ken Buchannan said before the closed session the village attorney who coordinated the investigation indicated the board would have several alternatives to handle the situation. He says the board elected for further investigation, but would not say anything else about the case.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central City#Central Illinois#South Central#Village Hall#The Central City Board#Covid
