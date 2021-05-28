Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, IL

Rural Salem home heavily damaged by fire

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 18 days ago

A home owned by Jeff and Dakota Austin at 5103 Quail Run Road northeast of Salem was heavily damaged in a late Thursday afternoon fire. Salem Fire Department Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says no one was at home when smoke was seen coming from the home by neighbors. Heavy smoke was pouring from the home upon the fire departments arrival. A short time later, the fire broke through the roof sending flames into the air. Fulton says the fire had spread throughout the attic.

southernillinoisnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Odin, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Kell, IL
City
Salem, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salem Station#Heavy Fire#Pet Dogs#Accident#Rural Salem#Tri County Electric#Iuka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Illinois Statecilfm.com

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

ISP Traffic Crash With Injuries

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Interstate 57 southbound at mile post 131, near Farina, IL, Marion County. May 15, 2021 at 7:28 a.m. VEHICLE:. Unit 1 – 2017 Black Chevrolet Equinox. DRIVER:. Unit 1 – Lakeisha S. Whitaker, a 40-year-old female from...
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...