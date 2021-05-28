Rural Salem home heavily damaged by fire

A home owned by Jeff and Dakota Austin at 5103 Quail Run Road northeast of Salem was heavily damaged in a late Thursday afternoon fire. Salem Fire Department Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says no one was at home when smoke was seen coming from the home by neighbors. Heavy smoke was pouring from the home upon the fire departments arrival. A short time later, the fire broke through the roof sending flames into the air. Fulton says the fire had spread throughout the attic.