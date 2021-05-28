SOTG: “I’d Steal That” Slip Screen for 6

Changes the culture Dabo and his staff worked so hard to build.?? Or do you think it will have an affect??. IMO the reason states are in favor of the NIL rule / law for college sports. It should be an additional tax revenue for the state, and should benefit the Clemson economy. Players will have more to spend. I just do not see how this will not in someway cause divisiveness and clicks on and off the field between players. Once the lid is off of this destructive addition to college sports there is no going back. I also believe it will be a huge distraction for So Called Student Athletes. I can see it now some player’s may be hiring marketing firms, or marketing / PR reps to set up autograph shows, help market them and their image. Where will the line be drawn. If we take photos of athletes at games to we have to get their permission. How will the haves and have nots get along. Will programs have to hire new personal just to handle the NIL compensation for players. Will the players be taxed immediately or will they be considered 1099 contractors where they will have to pay estimated taxes. I just see so many more negatives and very few positives that will come from this new rule. I hope I am as wrong as I have ever been. Unfortunately money tends to change people.