2021 U.S. Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, Torrey Pines predictions from computer model that called six majors
After his stunning win at the PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson enters the 2021 U.S. Open in search of the career grand slam when play tees off from the South Course at Torrey Pines on June 17 in San Diego, Calif. Lefty is a six-time major champion but the U.S. Open is the one title that has eluded him. He'll take on a loaded U.S. Open 2021 field that includes past winners such as Bryson DeChambeau (2020), Brooks Koepka (2017, 2018), Dustin Johnson (2016), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Rory McIlroy (2011), among others.www.msn.com