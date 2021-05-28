2021 U.S. Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, Torrey Pines predictions from computer model that called six majors

Welcome to U.S. Open week! The 121st edition of the United States’ national championship will be held on the West Coast at Torrey Pines South which means east coast golf fans get to enjoy one of the best things the sport has to offer: major golf in primetime! To kick off our week of coverage at The Athletic, just like for the Masters & the PGA Championship, I’ll use the current world golf ranking to break down the field in tiers of 10 to try to find the best plays for your classic U.S. Open pool.