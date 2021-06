"My life is a stunt, my life is a stunt." An early promo trailer has launched for a film titled Roaring 20's, the latest from a French filmmaker named Elisabeth Vogler whose feature debut Paris Is Us premiered on Netflix a few years back. This one is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and is a pandemic-related film, following people around Paris interacting on the first day after their lockdown ended (back in 2020). From Tribeca: "Creatively and meticulously choreographed by Elisabeth Vogler, this 24-actor tour de force was made with only 16 crew members in 6 takes. Roaring 20's allows the audience to accompany everyday people as they cross each other throughout their day, much as we frequently cross with strangers whom we never meet. But in this refreshing addition to contemporary French cinema, the audience gets to meet them all, and the experience is full of life." Featuring an ensemble cast of local actors and actual locals. Have fun.