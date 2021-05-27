Amazon.com vs. Walmart: Which E-commerce Stock is a Better Buy Right Now?

The networking industry has grown significantly over the past year and is expected to continue benefiting from the increasing adoption of 5G and uptake of other advanced technologies. So, we expect popular networking companies Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Juniper (JNPR) to benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Nokia Corporation (NOK) and Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) are two prominent players in the networking industry. Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, NOK provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: ultra-broadband networks; IP networks and applications; and Nokia Technologies. JNPR designs, develops, and sells networking products and services worldwide. Its offerings include routing products, MX series ethernet routers and PTX series packet transport routers.