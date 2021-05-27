Amazon.com vs. Walmart: Which E-commerce Stock is a Better Buy Right Now?
The e-commerce industry is continuing to generate steady shopper traffic even as the economy recovers, and physical stores are reopening. As leading players in this space, we think Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) should continue benefiting even in the post-pandemic environment because they are fine-tuning their operations to deliver goods even more quickly and efficiently. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.www.entrepreneur.com