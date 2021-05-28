Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Health Highlights: May 28, 201

US News and World Report
 19 days ago

Few Cases of Heart Inflammation in Big Ten Athletes with COVID-19 Heart inflammation was detected in just over 2% of nearly 1,600 Big Ten Conference athletes who've had COVID-19, a new study says. Of those 37 athletes, only nine had chest pain, palpitations or other symptoms, according to the analysis...

www.usnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State University#Immunization#The Associated Press#Jama Cardiology#Ap#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Big Ten Conference
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Sports
Related
California Statemcknightsseniorliving.com

California lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

(HealthDay News) — Most of California’s COVID-19 restrictions were lifted Tuesday, and the nation’s most populous state is “poised to come roaring back,” according to Gov. Gavin Newsom. State social distancing rules and capacity limits at restaurants, bars, supermarkets, gyms, stadiums, and other locations have been rolled back, and masks...
Public Healthscvnews.com

California Department Of Public Health Highlights Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility

This age group makes up roughly 2.1 million Californians. Vaccinating them will help move the state closer to ending the pandemic and lift restrictions, according to CDPH. “The past year has been hard on all of us, but especially difficult for our teens who have had to put their lives on hold. Now that eligibility has expanded, we can confidently give our kids a shot at being kids again with the comfort of knowing they are protected from COVID-19,” wrote Dr. Erica Pan California’s Epidemiologist in the column. “When more Californians become vaccinated, we can feel safer as restrictions are lifted and life begins to return to a sense of normalcy. When 12 to 15-year-olds are vaccinated, families can be safer as they venture out more, go on vacations and get back to doing the things they love.”
Public HealthMcKnight's

CDC: More than 10,000 contract COVID after vaccination

New data released by federal health authorities offer a glimpse into how breakthrough infections may affect the health of U.S. adults who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As of April 30, fully 10,262 SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections — illness contracted despite vaccination — were voluntarily reported by health departments in 46...
California StateBakersfield Now

Mask rules as California prepares to reopen economy

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, California will no longer be requiring mask mandates, social distancing, or capacity limitations in any indoor setting for those who have been vaccinated. Life is going back to what it was like pre-pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsom said, "no...
Washington StateSeattle Times

Coronavirus daily news updates, June 14: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline nationally, some experts warn that regions with low vaccination rates could face another upswing in cases. One reason for the current decline is that people who contracted the disease have developed natural immunity, but their protection may be waning, the Associated Press reported Sunday. Without widespread vaccinations in vulnerable states, the disease could make new inroads.
Bloomington, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

CDC study finds fewer pregnant women receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Pregnant women are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus at a lower rate than their nonpregnant peers, and the uptake is particularly low among those 18 to 24 as well as Black and Hispanic women. The disparity found in a report published Tuesday suggests that improved outreach to health care providers...
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

CDC awards Washington state $46,013,122 to address Covid-related health disparities

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has awarded the Washington State Department of Health and Seattle and King County Public Health $46,013,122 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, U.S. territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is the CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Mental Healthbyardmercer.com

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka's 'Time Out' Highlights Common, Crippling Mental Health Issue

On Tuesday, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the French Open. The reason: An ongoing battle with depression and anxiety. As the world's No. 2 woman's tennis player and a four-time Grand Slam tournament winner at the age of just 23, many fans may have been taken aback that someone so young and successful might nonetheless battle with mental health issues.
Madison, WImadison

Ron Malzer: Ron Johnson may be hazardous to your health

“Acting on the wrong information can kill. In the first 3 months of 2020, nearly 6,000 people around the globe were hospitalized because of coronavirus misinformation, recent research suggests. During this period, researchers say at least 800 people may have died due to misinformation related to COVID-19.” — World Health Organization, April 17, 2021.
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

CDC designates delta virus ‘variant of concern’

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now calls the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, a “variant of concern.”. The variant of concern designation is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or can cause more severe disease. Vaccines, treatments and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a variant of concern.
Gainesville, FLmycbs4.com

UF health researchers hope to prevent future pandemics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Researchers from the University of Florida join a global effort to track COVID 19 and it’s variants. It’s part of The Rockefeller foundation “U.S. Regional Accelerators of Genomic Surveillance.” UF Health, along with the University of Central Florida and the University of Miami, are working together to establish a network of institutions and laboratories in Florida and all over the Southeast.