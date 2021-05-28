Tenacity helped a triathlete with rheumatoid arthritis "to not give up"

In honor of Pride Month and the coming out of Outside Inc.’s new LGBTQ community—Outside & Proud—during the month of June we’ll be celebrating a range of different nonprofits working for inclusivity. See all the tri-related ones here as the month goes on. Getting outdoors is its own reward, of course, but in case you need an incentive, we’ll be selecting 26 of the most fabulous and adventurous entries to a photo contest to win more than $1,300 in gear plus nearly $1,000 in subscriptions to Outside+. To enter, all you need to do is take a picture of you showing your LGBTQ+ pride on your latest run, bike, swim, or other epic mission and post it publicly to Instagram with #OutsideandProudContest and @outsideandproud, or upload it here. Winners will be announced on June 30, 2021!