Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why Seahawks should trade for Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore

By Liz Mathews
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks still have some question marks at the cornerback position heading into the team’s minicamp scheduled for mid-June. With most veterans opting out of the voluntary OTAs, the mandatory camp will give coach Pete Carroll and the rest of the staff the first real look at the roster since adding the free agents and rookies over the offseason.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Usa Today#Bynatedavis#Usa Today Nfl#Usatodaynfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks open as 3-point underdogs for 2021 season opener at Colts

The NFL schedule release happened last week and while we won’t see the Seattle Seahawks in regular season action for another four months, bookies have set the opening lines already for Week 1. The Westgate Superbook has the Seahawks as 3-point road underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts. That game kicks...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Former Seahawks Third-Round Pick Lano Hill Signs With Panthers

It's been a while since the Seahawks saw some free agent movement, either in or out of the Pacific Northwest. That finally changed Sunday night—in a minor way, that is. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, safety Lano Hill - a 2017 third-round pick of Seattle's - has signed with the Panthers. This marks the third former Seahawk to make their way to Carolina this offseason, with tight end/defensive end Stephen Sullivan and receiver David Moore being the others.
NFLWenatchee World

Five impressions following Seahawks rookie minicamp

Seahawks rookie minicamp was a little more of an under-the-radar affair this year than in seasons past. They had just three draft picks to unveil. Also, COVID-19 limitations meant the Seahawks only had 31 players in the camp, which led to short practices with the team basically just one deep at each spot.
NFLField Gulls

Poll: Which Seahawks rookie will have the biggest impact in 2021?

The Seattle Seahawks only had three picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, which therefore makes this poll much easier for me to create but nevertheless isn’t necessarily an easy one to answer!. Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge was Seattle’s first choice at 56th overall and since DK Metcalf and...
NFLPats Pulpit

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Stephon Gilmore returning to his All-Pro form would be huge for New England

With the third phase of voluntary offseason workouts underway, the New England Patriots are already fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 90 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in early September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.
NFLchatsports.com

Stephon Gilmore Rumors: Patriots CB Eyeing Darius Slay's Extension in Contract Talks

As New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore looks for a new deal, he's reportedly taking inspiration from a Philadelphia Eagles player. Gilmore isn't participating in mandatory minicamp this week "to express his displeasure with his contract," per of The Athletic. He's set to earn up to $7.5 million this season, but Howe said he's looking for a new deal that's comparable to what Darius Slay signed in 2020.
dailymagazine.news

Scott Pioli weighs in on Stephon Gilmore, Patriots contract negotiations

NFL Network's Scott Pioli joins "Good Morning Football" to weigh in on the latest between CB Stephon GIlmore and the New England Patriots. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network. Sports/Football. 2021-06-15 14:38:27Z. Stephon Gilmore is absent from Patriots minicamp amid a...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan found humor in reports linking Mac Jones to San Francisco during the draft. “I do laugh at … that everyone thinks that they know exactly what I want at quarterback because I thought we had a chance to get the number one free agent quarterback who was going to be on the market in our second year,” Shanahan told Kawakami on “The TK Show,” via Yahoo Sports. “And since we did, people just assume that’s how I would draw it up, which if you draw it up, obviously you’re going to give the guy everything. I do believe that you have to be able to win from the pocket in this league as a quarterback or it will catch up to you. But holy cow, if you can run, it makes playing from the pocket a lot easier because those defenses are going to change and stuff.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Safety Reacts To Stephon Gilmore’s Absence

Stephon Gilmore didn’t report to the New England Patriots mandatory minicamp on Monday morning, sparking more questions about his current standing with the organization. Although expected, Gilmore’s absence marks a significant escalation in the conflict between him and the franchise. Nevertheless, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and two-time...
NFLPosted by
The Oregonian

Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson ranked No. 3 among NFL quarterbacks for the 2021 season

Russell Wilson posted career-highs in a number of passing categories while leading the Seattle Seahawks to another playoff berth during the 2020 season. The Seahawks’ quarterback posted career-highs in completions, yards, touchdown passes, completion percentage and average passing yards in 2021. However, Wilson enters the 2021 season with some observers saying he has something to prove.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

MAQB: Stephon Gilmore's Holdout Will Be Tricky for the Patriots to Resolve

With the last week of the offseason program underway, let’s jump in …. • Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore became the second official holdout of the spring (joining Aaron Rodgers, of course), with his decision not to show for the team’s veteran mandatory minicamp. And as we said in the MMQB column this morning, that should surprise no one. To just about everyone watching in the NFL, it was obvious when the Patriots moved $5 million in cash from 2021 to ’20 that there was roughly no chance the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year was going to play for the $7.5 million left on the final year of his deal. So the numbers you need here? After advancing that $5 million last year, the tab on Gilmore’s first four years in New England ran up to $56.65 million, or $14.16 million per year. And Gilmore can make the argument that even at that price, the Patriots got a bargain. There are currently seven guys at his position making more than that, including James Bradberry. So where the Patriots might say, “We helped you out last year,” Gilmore could respond, “You got closer to what I’m actually worth.” And while his age (31 in September) and injury status (coming back off a torn quad) objectively hurt his value, and Bill Belichick could turn this into a staring match, there’s also this to consider: Belichick just spent a record amount of guaranteed money (about $160 million) in free agency to fix all that went wrong in 2020, and I’d bet his boss (yes, he has one) will be looking for a return on that investment. Losing Gilmore would mean going from having a top-five group at corner to being very vulnerable at a spot you don’t want to be. And with J.C. Jackson also in a contract year, the future is even murkier there. This one won’t be easy, and I’ll repeat what I’ve said, that I don’t see Gilmore playing at his current number. I think Darius Slay’s contract in Philly is around the price to get a long-term deal done. Maybe Gilmore will take some sweeteners to report, in lieu of a long-term deal, like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski once did. Either way, something is going to have to happen for New England to get its best player back.