I remember peering at it on my biological mother’s nightstand. I hadn’t ever seen her unable to stop reading before, like some insatiable, hungry animal. It was a plain white book, with an angry-looking circle emblazoned on the middle, and the simple title The Hot Zone. It was on the bedside table of every American housewife that summer. Perhaps it’s little more than an indication I was always destined to be a literature professor specializing in infectious disease, but I have oddly vivid memories of staring at the book by her bedside, entranced. What could its contents hold that had so thoroughly hypnotized my mother?