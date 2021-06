For quite some time, University of Arkansas cornerback Montaric Brown is an underrated weapon in the Razorback defense. Blessed with all the tools and the skillset to be a legitimate star in the National Football League, Brown has the football intelligence, the speed, and the size (he’s six-foot-tall and 190 pounds) to catch the attention of coaches and scouts at the highest level. Moving forward, the Arkansas native is someone that Philadelphia Eagles fans need to keep both eyes on.