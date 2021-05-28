Cancel
Animals

F&S Classics: The Call of the Cuckoo

By Warren Page
Field & Stream
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirdcalls you seldom hear at 36,000 feet and 600 miles an hour. Yet even as I happily chewed coq au vin on the KLM jet, I could’ve sworn I heard the two-toned song of a cuckoo. Not sensible at all. But the mission that had me rushing across the Atlantic to Amsterdam and thence down to Madrid wasn’t very sensible anyway. Most trophy hunts have a certain irrationality about them, and most trophy hunters, like those prizefighters whose heads constantly ring with bells, hear the call of the cuckoo now and then. Even in comfort aboard a high-flying jet.

