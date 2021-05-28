Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

The Truth About Prince Charles & Princess Anne's Relationship

By Louisa Marshall
thelist.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a lot of curiosity, secrecy, and intrigue when it comes to the royal family, in part because members like Prince Charles and Princess Anne are relatively private. For instance, Queen Elizabeth's four children have all had a number of personal scandals, but very rarely are said scandals ever talked about or highlighted, and the royals would hardly ever comment on the matters themselves. Three out of four of the queen's children have gotten divorced, multiple have reportedly been involved in infidelity, and one of them has rather troubling accusations against him — it's fair to say that the siblings are not squeaky clean, so, as such, there's a lot of curiosity surrounding them.

www.thelist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Diana#British Royal Family#Uk#Express#The Benenden School#Vanity Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Princess Anne: 7 things you may not know about the Princess Royal OLD

Since appearing as a character in the latest season of The Crown, Princess Anne has piqued the public interest.Erin Doherty’s performance as the young Princess Royal stood out among the cast of the Netflix series, with her character possessing the royal’s signature sharp tongue and wearing the quintessential fashion styles of the 1960s.It was recently revealed that Princess Anne has watched parts of The Crown, although she playfully mocked the fact it took stylists around two hours to do the hair of the actor who played her.Although the royal family is a typically tight-lipped and genteel organisation, Princess Anne...
U.K.theroyalobserver.com

Prince Charles Will Reportedly Open Buckingham Palace & Other Royal Residences When He Takes The Throne

It looks like Prince Charles wants people to come visit Buckingham Palace and other royal residences when he takes the throne, The Sunday Times of London reported. “The prince wants to bring people in to connect with the institution. He recognizes it needs to keep evolving, and in the modern era people want to be able to access their palaces,” a source said. “He embraces that and sees them as public places more than private spaces.”
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Planted a Tree Together at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles got a chance to show off their green thumbs while planting a tree at Windsor Castle earlier this year. The royals got their hands dirty planting a small oak outside the palace, where the monarch has been living throughout the pandemic, to kick off a months-long campaign to plant millions of new trees across the United Kingdom. The “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee” campaign is being run by the Queen's Green Canopy in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year, or “Tree-bilee” as Charles puts in a video promoting the initiative, calling it a “profoundly symbolic act.” He adds that planting a tree “is a statement of hope and faith in the future. Whether you are an individual hoping to plan a single sapling in your garden, school or community group planting a tree, a Council, charity or business intending to plant a whole avenue of trees, everyone can get involved.” He also points out that, during her reign, the Queen has planted over 1,500 trees all over the world while visiting on official duties.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Prince Harry should think about how his words impact the Queen and Prince Charles' mental health instead of giving interviews about his family to US outlets who 'only care about ratings', royal expert claims

Prince Harry should consider what he's really achieving by speaking out about his mental health battles, and be mindful of the impact on the Queen and Prince Charles, a royal expert has claimed. Speaking on This Morning, royal editor Camilla Tominey was reacting to the Duke of Sussex's recent podcast...
Internetpurewow.com

Queen Elizabeth’s Instagram Page Is Being Taken Over—Here’s What We Know

Just because Queen Elizabeth is 95 years old doesn’t mean she’s not familiar with technology. So, it should come as no surprise that the British monarch is participating in a social media takeover. It all started earlier today when Prince Charles’s Instagram account (@clarencehouse) teased the takeover with a Story,...
WorldElle

What Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Baby Lili Tribute to Meghan and Harry Says About Their Relationship

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been strained for some time. That’s been evident since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior royal family roles, relocated to California, and gave a tell-all interview to Oprah, where Harry described his relationship with William as one of “space at the moment.” But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still dedicated an Instagram grid post and tweet congratulating Meghan and Harry on the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana.
WorldTelegraph

Princess Olympia of Greece on Prince Charles: ‘He always remembered my birthday’

Bright and breezy, stirring an oat-milk tea and talking superfast in a lightly American accent, Olympia of Greece, 24, is full of life, plans, hope and energy. "My firecracker daughter", Crown Prince Pavlos calls her; also, "the apple of my eye’" She is the eldest of his five children, and the only daughter. If her family were still ruling Greece there would surely be a row brewing about changing the law of male succession so she could ascend the throne in her turn.