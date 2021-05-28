The Truth About Prince Charles & Princess Anne's Relationship
There is a lot of curiosity, secrecy, and intrigue when it comes to the royal family, in part because members like Prince Charles and Princess Anne are relatively private. For instance, Queen Elizabeth's four children have all had a number of personal scandals, but very rarely are said scandals ever talked about or highlighted, and the royals would hardly ever comment on the matters themselves. Three out of four of the queen's children have gotten divorced, multiple have reportedly been involved in infidelity, and one of them has rather troubling accusations against him — it's fair to say that the siblings are not squeaky clean, so, as such, there's a lot of curiosity surrounding them.www.thelist.com