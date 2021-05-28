Senate votes to confirm Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as CMS administrator

TORONTO, Ont., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile CDR, a leading health data storage and integration company, is the first company to receive certification showing compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F). Specifically, the company achieved the Drummond Group Payer and Patient Access Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR®) Application Programming Interface (API) Certification. The Drummond certification, powered by Touchstone, is the only independent testing and certification program certifying interoperability and compliance with CMS Final Rule standards. The certification validates Smile CDR's platform as fully compliant with the HL7 U.S. Drug Formulary FHIR® Implementation Guide referenced in the Patient Access API requirements of the CMS Final Rule.