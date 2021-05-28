Senate votes to confirm Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as CMS administrator

Two important lessons everyone should learn from Senate Republicans’ refusal to allow a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 terrorist attack against Congress:. (1) The vote in the Senate was 54 in favor of the commission to 35 against the commission. In any sane world, 54 votes beats 35 votes. But in the upside-down and backwards world of the Senate, 35 beats 54. The Senate rules must be reformed before the power-mad Republican minority uses them to establish a full-blown oligarchy, which they clearly are trying to do.