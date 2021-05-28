Fortnite Crew Pack — Mecha Cuddle Master Joins June Collection

The parents' guide to what's in this game. While it's great to see this franchise get re-released for a new generation of consoles and gamers, the minimal adjustments made for the games does all of them quite a disservice. Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection gathers together three games in the Ninja Gaiden franchise (or more accurately, their enhanced versions in the form of Sigma, Sigma 2, and Razor's Edge) for current and next-gen systems. That means that all of the downloadable content, all of the extra gameplay modes, and the option to play as four female characters as well as Ryu are available as you save the world multiple times. These games are also bolstered by a faster frame rate to take advantage of the newer, more powerful hardware. But if you were expecting a revamped or remastered series of games, you're out of luck, because these are really more ported titles than rebuilt and refreshed titles. HD screens will definitely show off the age of the game engines, simply in higher definition without slowdown. In fact, apart from the artbook and soundtracks that are found in the Digital Collection, these are the same titles that were released more than a decade ago.