Video Games

Fortnite Crew Pack — Mecha Cuddle Master Joins June Collection

estnn.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games has revealed the newest addition to the Fortnite Crew subscription service. Fortnite Battle Royale’s Twitter account got to work early this morning with the latest Fortnite Crew pack reveal. The update went live at 6 AM, with Epic Games announcing Mecha Cuddle Master as the latest incentive in Fortnite’s monthly subscription service. Its release marks the seventh exclusive skin under the Fortnite Crew banner, arriving just one week before Chapter 2 - Season 7.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

The parents' guide to what's in this game. While it's great to see this franchise get re-released for a new generation of consoles and gamers, the minimal adjustments made for the games does all of them quite a disservice. Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection gathers together three games in the Ninja Gaiden franchise (or more accurately, their enhanced versions in the form of Sigma, Sigma 2, and Razor's Edge) for current and next-gen systems. That means that all of the downloadable content, all of the extra gameplay modes, and the option to play as four female characters as well as Ryu are available as you save the world multiple times. These games are also bolstered by a faster frame rate to take advantage of the newer, more powerful hardware. But if you were expecting a revamped or remastered series of games, you're out of luck, because these are really more ported titles than rebuilt and refreshed titles. HD screens will definitely show off the age of the game engines, simply in higher definition without slowdown. In fact, apart from the artbook and soundtracks that are found in the Digital Collection, these are the same titles that were released more than a decade ago.
Master Collection PC Guru . Recommendation

The updated 8-bit series of Itagaki Tomonobu became a masterpiece with the first episode. The question is, has Ninja Gaiden’s star status been maintained over the years?. Of course jaden ninja The name has yet to take off on the Nintendo Entertainment System, but few of us remember the action platformer game of nearly impossible difficulty. Instead, the cutting series is a jumpstart for many: A jaden ninjaGames from Xbox to PS Vita have appeared on quite a few platforms and it is time for the story of Ryu Hayabusa to come out again. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a new episode because Team Ninja has been busy settling the Nioh franchise lately. Instead, one arrived Masters collection Spinning historical summary.
Halo Infinite's multiplayer draws inspiration from The Master Chief Collection

Being halfway into my 20s, I have some pretty fond memories of playing Halo 3‘s multiplayer after school with friends. It was our hangout go-to, the thing we all did and all wanted to do. I got to experience that again last summer thanks to 343 Industries’ efforts to not only bring the classic Halo titles back with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, but also enhance those games.
Fortnite Season 7: Starter Pack Now Available; this is the skin Dizzie

On June 15, 2021 he reached the store from Fortnite the skin Dizzie. This suit is part of the new starter pack from Fortnite Battle Royale, called Danger Squad Pack, and replaces Centurion, who already left the store. East skin arrives in the Season 7 of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2. In this news we tell you everything you need to know, including its price, and all the contents which brings with it:
Halo: The Master Chief Collection finally shows the aliens some love

Next week, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is putting a long-overdue spotlight on the Sangheili, with new alien armours and a rainbow of energy sword colours arriving with Season 7: Elite. Sporting multiple mandibles and occasionally voiced by Keith David, Halo's stoic alien baddies turned reluctant allies haven't been given...
Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Bad Batch Vintage Collection 4-Pack

Star Wars fans are in for a real treat as Hasbro has revealed a special The Vintage Collection set for The Bad Batch. Oddly enough, the set does not include any members of Clone Force 99 but other popular clones from the series. Some of these clones are figure debuts and have not made an appearance in Star Wars The Bad Batch, so this 4-Pack set does make us curious. The Vintage Collection set will have four individually carded Star Wars figure all put together in a retro styles bundle pack. In the set, fans will get a new Clone Captain Rex figure as well as Cone Captain Ballast, Clone Captain Grey, and an Elite Squad Trooper. The release of these figures does have us believing that The Bad Batch will be joining the Vintage line in the future, giving us Omega, Echo, Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Crosshair all his glorious 3.75 format.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 7 Launches Next Week

After numerous flights and hints toward what players can expect from it, the launch date of Halo: The Master Chief Collection's seventh season is almost here. The update, titled "Elite," is set to arrive next week, on June 23. As always, the new season of Halo: The Master Chief Collection...
Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Review: Ryu Hayabusa returns in this high-speed nostalgic collection

(Image: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.) Get email updates with the day’s biggest stories. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Fortnite: How To Get The June Fish Spray & Bonfire Emoticon

Fortnite has now kicked off its summer event by the name of Cosmic Summer, meaning a whole host of new things for fans to sink their teeth into. That also includes a free spray and emoticon. It’s not common for one code to give you two free items in Fortnite,...
Where to collect cat food in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 7 is rolling along great, despite the alien invasion. The new set of legendary challenges has you... collecting cat food cans? Sure. We'll roll with it. This is the final challenge of a five-part series of quests, so make sure to check our Fortnite guides page for previous challenges. Here's where to place welcome signs for our beloved aliens, and here's where to place boomboxes at Believer Beach.
Fortnite Cosmic Summer: Pack for the Beach with New Rewards and More

There may be a giant mothership in the sky, but don’t let that stop you from having fun in the sun. The Fortnite Cosmic Summer event starts now!. From now until July 5, 2021, at 11:59 PM ET, the Alien enthusiasts’ excitement is escalating to a full-on welcome party. In this extraterrestrial celebration, enjoy fan-favorite Creative limited time modes (LTMs), unlock summer-themed rewards, and put on your best beach attire with new and returning outfits. Also, Abductors have recently made their first visit to the Island…
Fortnite Lok-Bot Pack: Price, Release Date & What You Should Know

After previously being found in the files, Lok-Bot is finally on his way into Fortnite as a new skin as part of the Lok-Bot Pack. As well as that, though, he will also be available for Save the World as a skin and hero. Just like Robo-Ray, which was also turned into a STW pack, Lok-Bot is based on a character in the Fortnite mode that started it all, Lok.
Fortnite Update 3.21 Patch Notes

Update 3.21 has arrived for Fortnite and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Epic Games already released update 3.20 not too long ago. This new update added a ton of new content to the game, including the UFO Mothership. The update also addressed some minor bug issues that the game has been having as well.
Fortnite Season 7: Week 3 Leaked Challenges and Missions

The challenges Y missions from Week 3 from Season 7 of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 will be activated on Wednesday, June 23 and the Thursday, June 24, in both cases at 16:00 CEST. However, and as has become customary in this house, using techniques and tools of datamining, we have filtered them and we already know what they are. Just below we tell you which is each challenge Y mission from Fortnite of this batch:
343 Industries Is 'Investigating' Raising The Player Count In Halo: The Master Chief Collection

It's crazy how much support Halo: The Master Chief Collection has received over the years. From its rocky launch to where it is today, it's been a steep climb for redemption, but one it's ultimately risen to the challenge of. But even all this time later, the game is still receiving support, and one of the things developer 343 Industries is now investigating is raising the player count.