Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Britain approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine, cuts order

By Alistair Smout
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7Fyc_0aEZkh2T00

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s medicine regulator on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for use, with the government adding it had cut its order for the vaccine by 10 million doses.

The shot is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine approved in Britain, and the government said it would be available for use later in 2021 without specifying when.

Britain reduced its order to 20 million doses from 30 million as the country’s vaccine rollout progresses, while the company has also warned of uncertainty over its supplies to Europe.

“This is very welcome news and another boost to our hugely successful vaccination programme,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter.

Britain has given two-thirds of its adult population a first COVID-19 shot, and the government cited the “unprecedented scale and pace” of the rollout as behind the decision to cut its order.

Britain has also approved vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

“As Janssen is a single-dose vaccine, it will play an important role in the months to come as we redouble our efforts to encourage everyone to get their jabs and potentially begin a booster programme later this year,” health minister Matt Hancock said.

The vaccine is part of a British study looking at whether giving third-dose booster COVID-19 shots could extend immune protection.

“The results of this will be important in determining how supplies of this vaccine can be best utilised when they arrive,” said Professor Arne Akbar, President of the British Society for Immunology, adding the approval would not have an immediate impact on rollout.

J&J’s vaccine had already been approved by the World Health Organization, the United States and the European Union, where reports of rare blood clots are being reviewed.

The shot uses similar viral vector technology to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has seen reports of similar clots.

British officials have advised that under-40s are offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca shot due to the link to clots, and guidance on how J&J’s shot is used will be issued before rollout begins later this year.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
159K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J J#Covid 19 Vaccine#Britain#Uk#J J#British#The European Union#Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsWNCY

Mexico says U.S. to send it 1 million J&J COVID-19 vaccines

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that following a conversation with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the United States had agreed to send Mexico one million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine against COVID-19. “I expressed our gratitude in the name of the Mexican people,” Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.
Public Healthdrugs.com

FDA: J&J Contaminated COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Must Be Discarded

It will allow about 10 million doses to be distributed in the United States or shipped to other countries, but with a warning, according to people familiar with the situation, The New York Times reported. More than 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson and at least 70 million doses...
Public Healthkfgo.com

EU regulator flags contamination in some J&J COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – Europe’s drug regulator said on Friday authorities in the region were aware that a batch of the active substance used in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine had been contaminated with materials for another shot made at the same site. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun...
Pharmaceuticalsprothomalo.com

Bangladesh approves J&J vaccine for emergency use

The country’s drug administration has approved Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on Tuesday in a bid to meet the growing demand for coronavirus vaccines. The preservation temperature of this single-dose vaccine is two to eight degrees Celsius. The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) confirmed this development in a press release.
Public Healthjioforme.com

US FDA urges J & J to dispose of millions of COVID-19 vaccines

June 11, 2021 •• 16 minutes ago •• Read for 3 minutes •• Join the conversation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that Johnson & Johnson had to dispose of millions of COVID-19 vaccines that were manufactured at a troubled Baltimore plant but allowed millions of uses. He said he had to.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico to receive first J&J COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican health officials said on Monday the country will receive its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines the following day. Mexico’s health regulator authorized the vaccine’s use last month and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the United States would donate 1 million J&J shots.
Public HealthPosted by
9&10 News

J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Expiration Date Extends

Johnson & Johnson announced on Thursday that the expiration date on their Covid-19 vaccine has been extended. Regulators have extended millions of doses of the J&J vaccines by an extra 6 weeks. The shots were originally approved for 3 months. The company said a Food and Drug Administration review concluded...
Healthpopulist.press

FDA Orders Destruction of 60 Million J&J Vaccine Doses

You may remember that at the end of March news broke that a Baltimore company called Emergent Biosolutions that had been producing the Johnson & Johnson and the AstraZeneca vaccine somehow got them confused and spoiled an estimated 15 million doses. The facility was shutdown and regulators from the FDA came …
Public Healthkfgo.com

UK health minister will address parliament over COVID on Monday

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock will make a statement to the lower house of parliament on COVID-19 at about 1930 GMT on Monday, the leader of the House of Commons said on Twitter. That statement will come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a...
Politicsthedallasnews.net

French official warns to retaliate if UK breaches Brexit deal

PARIS, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Britain will face "retaliatory measures" if it refuses to respect engagements made regarding the Brexit deal, French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune warned on Monday. "(British Prime Minister) Boris Johnson thinks that you can sign deals with the Europeans, not respect them...
Public Healththelondonnews.net

UK reports another 7,742 coronavirus cases

LONDON, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Britain reported another 7,742 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,573,419, according to official figures released Monday. The country also recorded another three coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in...
IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

J&J stock drops after report FDA said millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses need to be discarded

Shares of Johnson & Johnson took a 1.4% hit in morning trading Friday, after a report that health officials decided the drugmaker needs to throw out millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine because of possible contamination. The New York Times reported Friday, citing people familiar with the situation, that after weeks of review, the Food and Drug Administration told J&J to discard 60 million doses of its vaccine made at a Baltimore plant under federal review, which is operated by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. , because of possible contamination. The FDA said Friday that it was authorizing emergency use of two batches of vaccines made at the Baltimore facility, even though it said it is "not yet ready" to include the plant as an authorized facility for the vaccine. The NYT report comes after the FDA approved the extension of the shelf life of J&J's one-dose vaccine, to 4 1/2 months from 3 months, as supply piled up. J&J's stock has gained 3.6% over the past three months, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has gained 8.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 5.9%.