WoW: TBC Classic Best Hunter Pets for PvE, PvP, And Leveling
A Hunter’s pet is a key part of their arsenal, so you want to make sure you bring the right one for the job at hand. With Classic TBC, we already know hunter is not only going to be one of the best DPS classes in the game, but also one of the most popular. With the introduction of the level 58 boost, many players opted to boost the hunter or warlock after the two classes appeared on top of most DPS tier lists. Here at ESTNN, we’ve already offered up a guide to boosting your DPS as a hunter with a handy macro, however, here we’ll look more closely at hunter pets.estnn.com