WoW: TBC Classic Best Hunter Pets for PvE, PvP, And Leveling

Destiny 2 is well-known by players all around the world as having some incredibly unique weapons and pieces of armor called “Exotics.” These Exotic weapons and armor pieces grant the user all kinds of abilities, and provide them with other useful perks. Today, we’re going to talk a bit about the Hunter class and the Exotic Helmets that are currently available to players who have chosen this class. There are a total of seven Exotic Boots that Hunters have available to them, and while there certainly are some that aren’t the greatest, there are others that are nearly essential to maximize your mobility – the most important aspect of Hunter builds. So, how do each of these Exotic Hunter Boots stack up against each other in Destiny 2?