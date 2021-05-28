Cancel
Artificial intelligence system could help counter the spread of disinformation

By Massachusetts Institute of Technology
techxplore.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisinformation campaigns are not new—think of wartime propaganda used to sway public opinion against an enemy. What is new, however, is the use of the internet and social media to spread these campaigns. The spread of disinformation via social media has the power to change elections, strengthen conspiracy theories, and sow discord.

techxplore.com
Disinformation campaigns are becoming increasingly frequent on social networks, especially in the run-up to elections. Such campaigns are capable of manipulating opinion, reinforcing conspiracy theories or even swaying elections. To counter this new danger, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers have designed an artificial intelligence system capable of identifying fake news with great accuracy.