ROYSTON - Jeffrey Hoyt Bryant, 64, Royston, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Mr. Bryant was born on August 7, 1956 in Atlanta, son of Judge George Bryant and the late Norma Alice Teate Bryant. He was the owner and operator of Bryant Mechanical Heating and Air and was of the Methodist faith. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran having served in Vietnam.