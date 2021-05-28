Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Summer reading program aims to keep students sharp while schools are closed

By Camelia Juarez
1077yesfm.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Way released their Summer Reading Calendar on Thursday, trying to help kids who may have fallen behind during the pandemic. Teachers have done their best to keep students on track, but as schools close for the summer, it’s up to parents to keep their child engaged and learning. The Summer Reading Calendar is part of the effort to keep kids on track while schools are closed.

www.1077yesfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Education
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Poverty#Kcbd#Tea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...