Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate eyes R&D bill to counter China, bolster manufacturing

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set to approve a big innovation bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and other countries. The measure slogging through Congress includes $50 billion in emergency funds to shore up domestic computer chip manufacturing amid a shortfall that’s hit businesses across a range of industries. Senators had been expected to vote late Thursday, but proceedings came to a standstill when Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin protested the rush to finish and insisted on more changes. A few other Republicans joined him. The Senate recessed until Friday morning. The American Innovation and Competition Act is key to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans.

beavercountyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#R D#R D#Ap#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

GOP senators are furious over Biden pledge tying infrastructure bill to huge Democratic package

Congressional Republicans erupted on Friday after President Biden pledged to reject a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless Congress also approves a broader Democratic spending package. While touting a major breakthrough on bipartisan infrastructure negotiations, Biden said Thursday that he would not sign the $973 billion measure unless lawmakers also sent him...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Senate panel deadlocks over Biden ATF nominee

Senate Judiciary Committee members voted along party lines on Thursday on President Joe Biden's nominee as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Eleven Democrats supported and 11 Republicans opposed moving the nomination of David Chipman for ATF director to the Senate floor. With the Senate divided...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

GOP Sen. John Thune Confirms Senate Will Take 2-Week Recess Without Deal on Policing Bill

The Senate's No. 2 GOP leader John Thune confirmed the Senate will take a two-week recess without reaching a bipartisan deal on a policing bill. GOP negotiator Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina set a "June or bust" goal on reaching a deal on revamping policing practices and holding officers accountable over misconduct. President Joe Biden initially set a deadline for lawmakers on May 25, the date when George Floyd, who is Black, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin put a knee to his neck in 2020.
Congress & CourtsBBC

Biden backs bumper economic stimulus bill - with big caveat

The US Senate has struck an agreement for a $1.2tn (£860bn) infrastructure bill in what could herald a legislative victory for President Joe Biden. "We have a deal," said the president after meeting the cross-party group of senators at the White House. The eight-year plan includes funding for roads, bridges,...
Congress & Courtshomelandprepnews.com

Senators introduce bill to create U.S-Israel Artificial Intelligence R&D Center

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) introduced legislation Thursday that would create a U.S.-Israel Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Center to further collaborate in AI and contribute to the field’s advancement. Specifically, the bill directs the U.S. Secretary of State to...
Fishersville, VAWHSV

Senator explains “For the People” bill

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Since the 2020 election, lawmakers have talked about election reform. The “For the People” bill has been a commonly debated topic over the last few weeks. The bill is meant to expand voting rights, change campaign finance laws, reform districting guidelines and create new rules for...