Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania to lift mask mandate June 28, at latest

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is lifting its mask mandate no later than June 28. The Department of Health announced Thursday that it will no longer require unvaccinated people to wear masks in public on June 28 or once 70% of adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first. People are considered fully vaccinated once they are two weeks beyond their last required dose of COVID-19 vaccine. According to federal data, 70% of Pennsylvania residents aged 18 and over have already received at least one vaccine dose, with just over half of the adult population fully vaccinated.

beavercountyradio.com
