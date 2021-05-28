Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

After delays, GOP poised to block bipartisan 1/6 riot probe

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are poised to block the creation of a special commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. That action would dash hopes for a bipartisan investigation amid a GOP push to put the violent insurrection by Donald Trump’s supporters behind them. A vote on the procedural motion was bumped to Friday after delays on an unrelated bill. Broad Republican opposition was expected even as Capitol Police officers and relatives of an officer who died went office to office asking GOP senators to support it. The siege was the worst attack on the Capitol in 200 years and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election win over Trump.

beavercountyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Protest Riot#Gop#Ap#Capitol Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Advocacywashingtonnewsday.com

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”. After his Friday meeting with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Michael Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was beaten and injured by insurgents during the January 6 Capitol riots, stated, “I need a drink.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

GOP senators are furious over Biden pledge tying infrastructure bill to huge Democratic package

Congressional Republicans erupted on Friday after President Biden pledged to reject a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless Congress also approves a broader Democratic spending package. While touting a major breakthrough on bipartisan infrastructure negotiations, Biden said Thursday that he would not sign the $973 billion measure unless lawmakers also sent him...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Rudy Giuliani is in big trouble

(CNN) — In a carefully reasoned and evidence-packed decision, a New York State appellate court suspended Rudy Giuliani's law license this week. The court found that Giuliani engaged in so many clearly unethical actions while seeking to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of his client Donald Trump, that immediate action was necessary to protect the public.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Graham calls Democrats' dual-track infrastructure plan "extortion"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Politico Thursday that he will not support the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that President Biden struck with 10 senators, after Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded it be passed alongside a budget resolution with key Democratic priorities. Why it matters: The bipartisan infrastructure...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Officer asks McCarthy to denounce GOP remarks on Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection confronted House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in a meeting on Friday, asking him to publicly denounce statements by GOP members who have voted against honoring police and downplayed the violence of the attack. Officer Michael...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden confirms his infrastructure 'compromise' is a sham

President Joe Biden made it quite clear on Thursday that his attempt to reach a bipartisan deal on Congress’s infrastructure package was just for show. Just hours after announcing that he had reached a “compromise” with Republican and Democratic senators on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, Biden vowed to oppose that very same deal if he was forced to give up the progressive wish list Republicans had rejected from his original proposal.
Congress & Courtsupnorthnewswi.com

After GOP Blocks Voting Rights Bill, Baldwin Calls for Filibuster Reform

Changes are urgently needed to advance “vital” proposals like voting rights legislation, Wisconsin lawmaker says. A day after US Senate Republicans blocked a sweeping voting rights bill, Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin said “all options are on the table” to alter or eliminate the filibuster in order to bypass GOP obstruction.
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Cheney hasn't changed

When Rep. Liz Cheney is not in Washington, D.C., she lives a life not all that different from her Wyoming constituents. A mother of five, she recently dropped her youngest son off at a summer camp, and one of her daughters is a rodeo barrel racer. Time away from work means skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.