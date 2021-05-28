Will Chemical Recycling Solve Our Plastic Problems?

(Credit: Roman Striga/Shutterstock) Throwing your plastic soda bottle or lunch container in the recycling bin feels like an easy win for the environment. The plastic gets reused, creating less waste and a fossil fuel use. But the reality is less appealing. In the U.S., less than ten percent of plastics get recycled every year. In fact, in 2018, the U.S. burned almost twice as much plastic as it recycled, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. It’s a big obstacle to the ideal of a circular economy, where everything we throw away gets turned back into something useful.