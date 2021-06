Surely the vast majority of Leicester City’s fan base are more than happy with Brendan Rodgers being at the helm of the club. But what do the players think?. Let’s be honest, Rodgers was mightily close to securing Liverpool an initial Premier League title in 2013/14. He would have then become a legend of the Merseyside club and gone into the Hall of Fame of English top-flight football. However, it wasn’t meant to be; now the Reds’ and Celtic’s loss is most certainly the Foxes’ gain.