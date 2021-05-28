Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Inside the Numbers | Deep Dives on Uniform Nos. 2 and 8

By Randy Lange
newyorkjets.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing inside the numbers is not as easy to do at this time of year, due to the lack of games. But numbers are always available, and for some you have to go no further than on the players' uniforms. Combined with this year's rules changes relaxing the numbers that can and can't be worn by position gives us this week's starting point.

www.newyorkjets.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Myers
Person
Thomas Aquinas
Person
Wayne Chrebet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Byu#K Nick Folk#K Jason Myers#Wideouts#Kickers Folk#Titans#Wrs#Jet Titan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Deep Dive: Ranking Ohio State positional recruiting by tiers

When Urban Meyer took the job at Ohio State the immediate uptick in recruiting efforts was seen almost instantly. Thanks to Urban’s “rock star” aura, the Buckeyes were off and running with some of the best rosters that the program had ever seen. While Jim Tressel was certainly no slouch himself, it was the national presence that Meyer brought to Ohio State which allowed them to enter the ring for many of the most sought after and prized recruits that typically the Buckeyes were not as serious about in previous years.
NFLfoxwilmington.com

For Julio Jones 1+1 equals a new uniform number for the Titans

Julio Jones declined A.J. Brown’s offer to continue wearing No. 11 on his uniform. Instead, the former All-Pro wideout will wear a new number when he suits up for the Tennessee Titans next season. Jones has decided to wear No. 2 for the Titans. Brown pushed the Titans hard to...
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

A Deep Dive on Insurance Running Backs in Best Ball

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. In 2015, Le'Veon Bell was suspended for the first two games of...
NFLchatsports.com

Deep Dive Into JuJu Smith-Schuster 2020 Pass Targets By Alignment/Route

There has been quite a bit of talk about Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster this past week following him stating that he would like to be used and targeted more on the outside in 2021 after primarily being used in the slot in 2020. On the heels of Smith-Schuster saying what he said last week, it’s a perfect time to look at his 2020 target and reception stats broken down by alignment and route type. This data below comes courtesy of Sports Info Solutions and does not include the Steelers lone playoff game.
Kentucky StateHastings Tribune

John Clay: Addition of Ole Miss linebacker just what Kentucky football needed for 2021

If the best approach to recruiting athletes from the transfer portal is the targeted approach, then Kentucky football hit the bullseye with Jacquez Jones. When all is said and done, the former Ole Miss linebacker, who officially committed to the Cats on Thursday via Instagram, might be UK Coach Mark Stoops’ second-most important addition for the 2021 campaign, behind only Wan’Dale Robinson.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Clay Helton compares WR Drake London to Mike Evans

USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London could be the next big thing in college football and the NFL. Head coach Clay Helton is a big fan of his top receiver and expects big things from him in 2021. In fact, the way London developed over time and the way he...
NFLallfans.co

Resolving Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love: The Game Show | NFL Deep Dive

Jenny, Conor and Gary—again, and surely not for the last time—revisit Aaron Rodgers in light of his holdout from organized team activities. A discussion of the possible outcomes if the general manager isn’t going anywhere and what the Packers need to do to resolve this. Then, the new game show...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Zion Nelson, Miami OT | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Does the early scouting report on Zion Nelson shed light on whether he can become the first Miami OT selected in the NFL Draft since 2015?. The Miami Hurricanes haven’t had an offensive tackle drafted to the NFL since 2015. That drought could end in the 2022 NFL Draft with Miami OT Zion Nelson receiving early-round recognition from some media outlets. Can Nelson join Ereck Flowers, Vernon Carey, and Bryant McKinnie as a first-round selection from the Hurricanes? Nelson’s scouting report may hold the answers.
NFLspotonnewjersey.com

The Game Show | NFL Deep Dive : Resolving Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love:

Jenny, Conor and Gary-again, and surely not for the last time-revisit Aaron Rodgers in light of his holdout from organized team activities. A discussion of the possible outcomes if the general manager isn't going anywhere and what the Packers need to do to resolve this. Then, the new game...
NFLstakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Football Notebook: Tyler Shough’s NFL Draft Prospects

One of the things I’ve noticed since the offseason is really underway is how Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough is somewhat shooting up the NFL draft boards, maybe even to the extent that if Shough has the season we hope, that he might be a one-and-done, which I think would end up being great. The idea that Shough has a great year would hopefully mean a good year for Texas Tech.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

2021 Duke Football Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Duke will go in to the 2021 season with a new starting quarterback, the fourth consecutive year the Blue Devils have had a new face under center in Week One. Despite enrolling at the university in January, 2018, Gunnar Holmberg has yet to register a start and has just 25 pass attempts to his name. Yet, after two quarterbacks transferred out last year, Holmberg is the veteran in the QB room and the odds-on favorite to win the job over an otherwise even more inexperienced depth chart.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Dohnovan West, Offensive Guard, Arizona State Sun Devils

Ezring: Players who boast experience and high-level traits are often sought-after on draft day. Dohnovan West combines these two requirements. The Arizona State starter has started every game (at left guard, right guard and center) through his two seasons with the Sun Devils. West’s strong on-field performance has been driven by his excellent athleticism. His short-area quickness and long speed are immediately apparent and allow him to pull, climb and work screens. He has the hips to disengage, hinge and reengage while navigating the box. Similarly, the lineman’s lateral agility enables him to mirror defenders. West also exhibits incredible flexibility. His loose frame and bend in his back enhance each aspect of his game. Moreover, West frequently employs his wrestling background to better his anchor. He maintains an extremely wide base through engagement to maximize balance. Further, he manufactures power and gains control through his natural feel for leverage and consequent understanding of pad level and hand placement. In the run game, he uses his wrestling to reposition his base through contact to seal defenders out of a gap. Additionally, the Arizona State starter learned to avoid lunging ahead of his frame as he accumulated experience. West also improved his ability to sustain blocks and recover against hand moves as he played more by complementing his borderline-elite traits with leg drive and grip strength. Finally, he boasts impressive awareness and vision in the run game and as a pass protector.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Athlon reveals preseason All-Pac-12 football teams for 2021

Kickoff for the 2021 Pac-12 football season will be here before we know it, so it’s a good time to project who will be the best players in the conference for the upcoming season. And despite the talent moving on to the NFL or transferring, the Pac-12 is full of play makers at every position.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas football pressing for 4-Star OU WR decommit Jordan Hudson

The writing was on the wall for a good while now that the 2022 Texas football recruiting class might have a chance to essentially flip the commitment of the potent four-star Garland 6-foot-1 and 180-pound wide receiver Jordan Hudson. And one of the bigger storylines of the month thus far around the Big 12 football recruiting landscape arrived early this week with Hudson decommitting from the rival Oklahoma Sooners.
Michigan StateScarlet Nation

Jackson State Transfer WR Daylen Baldwin Commits To Michigan Football

Michigan Wolverines football has a new wide receiver. Jackson State transfer wide receiver Daylen Baldwin pledged to the Maize and Blue Monday afternoon. Baldwin, the SWAC's Newcomer of the Year this spring, took a visit to Michigan and worked out in front of the coaching staff last Friday, the day the Wolverines offered him a scholarship.
NFLScarlet Nation

Mississippi State DL pledge Jacarius Clayton impressed by ASU visit

It’s been over two years since Tupelo High standout Jacarius Clayton committed to hometown Mississippi State, but a coaching change in Starkville just six months after his decision now has the four-star defensive lineman exploring other potential destinations. Following his official trip to Tempe we caught up with Clayton to see where he stands with the Sun Devils.