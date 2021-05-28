Cancel
Beaver Falls, PA

Tyrone Zeigler starting feasibility study for Wave Pool Revival

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Beaver Falls, PA) Tyrone Zeigler, of New Brighton, is looking to take the next step in the his wave pool revival project, that he has been working on for 4 years now. Zeigler has raised $80,000 in donations, which is secured by the Beaver Falls Community Development Corporation. He is reportedly now starting the feasibility process, which we reported on earlier this month, that the Beaver Falls City Council agreed to assist him with. Once the feasibility study is complete, he will be able to start applying for grants to cover additional costs. Insurance issues have caused a stop in construction of the pool for the time being. He is reportedly currently working on securing general liability insurance.

