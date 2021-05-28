Grilled Rack of California Lamb with Collard Almond Pesto

Courtesy Tanya Holland, owner/chef, Brown Sugar Kitchen, Oakland, CA. “If I could, I would probably eat all my food off the grill,” says Tanya Holland, owner and chef of Oakland’s Brown Sugar Kitchen. A Golden State resident since 2003, Holland was raised in New York by parents who made their way north from rural Louisiana and Virginia. Here, she marries these diverse influences by topping a juicy lamb chop with a collard green pesto and serving it alongside a plum salad in a vinaigrette made from California Zinfandel.