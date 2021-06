Sunny days are here again! After the roller coaster of a year we’ve had, there’s nothing we are looking forward to more than a summer spent on the dock with a cold drink in hand. And it looks like the beverage industry knows just what we’re talking about—there are tons of new options available this season for every type of cottager. Whether you enjoy a cocktail in a can, chilled beer, or a refreshing seltzer sans booze, we’ve rounded up what you should be drinking on the dock this summer.