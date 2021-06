It's officially grilling season, which means bring on the burgers, ribs, hot dogs, chicken, veggies and — of course — bratwurst. Sure, you can just throw the sausages on the grill and eat them on a bun with some mustard. But if you really want to up your brat game, you need to try braising your sausages in beer after they've been grilled. Here's how — and why — it works.