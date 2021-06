Back in March, we asked the Nintendo Life community if The Legend of Zelda was a role-playing series. According to more than half the votes, it's not. What if it was though? A freelance artist known as John Bond (@kaimatten over on Twitter), has shared an image of what the 2002/03 GameCube entry The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker might have looked like if it was a turn-based RPG. The result is a stunning piece of pixel art featuring a scene that would have perfectly fit in with the Game Boy Advance generation.