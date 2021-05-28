Grilled Filipino Adobo Pork Belly

Nopales are cactus leaves. You may not be able to find them everywhere, but they are fairly commonly available at markets in the American Southwest. Nopales are delicious when simply grilled. Their thick, meaty texture lends them their nickname: green steaks. A single leaf can be grilled and served on a plate and pretty much take over the center stage of a meal if you're feeling vegetarian. While it's super easy to serve grilled nopales whole, similar to steaks, grilled nopales can also be sliced and served on salads or chopped and added to stir-fries or served on their own as more of a side dish.