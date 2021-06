Pulido: Verdell has excellent patience as a runner. He consistently waits for the hole to open and has the excellent foot quickness to change direction and hit the hole. He is outstanding as a pass-catcher with soft hands and solid route-running ability that allows him to affect the game from both levels. Verdell has excellent short-area movement abilities that make him hard to get down in the open field and constantly has 2nd level defenders guessing. He has great leg drive that keeps him competing at contact and allows him to play bigger than his size.