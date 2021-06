Mauricio Pochettino has seen his contract with Paris Saint-Germain automatically extended in a blow to Tottenham’s hopes of luring him back. Tottenham are on the lookout for a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho. Intriguinly, there had been talk that they could turn back to his predecessor. Pochettino previously enjoyed five years in north London before being sacked in 2019. However, it was a decision Daniel Levy came to regret and he has been trying to get him back.