Rutgers Law Students Require All Student Groups To Hold Critical Race Theory Or Diversity Programs

We recently discussed the controversy at Rutgers Law School over the reading of the “n-word” from a state supreme court opinion. Now there is a potentially serious conflict brewing over the right of the student government to demand that all student groups hold at least one event featuring critical race theory or diversity issues. The requirement (for any group receiving more than $250) presents some interesting questions in the conflict between free speech and diversity programs at such schools.On November 20, 2020, the student bar association on the Camden campus amended its constitution to add a section titled “Student Organizations Fostering Diversity and Inclusion.” The section mandates that if an organization “requests or receives $250 or more in total allocations,” they are required to “plan at least one (1) event that addresses their chosen topics through the lens of Critical Race Theory, diversity and inclusion, or cultural competency.”