Understanding lattice dynamics is crucial for effective thermal management in electronic devices because phonons dominate thermal transport in most semiconductors. α-GaN has become a focus of interest as one of the most important third-generation power semiconductors, however, the knowledge on its phonon dynamics remains limited. Here we show a Matryoshka phonon dispersion of α-GaN with the complementary inelastic X-ray and neutron scattering techniques and the first-principles calculations. Such Matryoshka twinning throughout the basal plane of the reciprocal space is demonstrated to amplify the anharmonicity of the related phonons through creating abundant three-phonon scattering channels and cutting the lifetime of affected modes by more than 50%. Such phonon topology contributes to reducing the in-plane thermal transport, thus the anisotropic thermal conductivity of α-GaN. The results not only have implications for engineering the thermal performance of α-GaN, but also offer valuable insights on the role of anomalous phonon topology in thermal transport of other technically semiconductors.

CHEMISTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO