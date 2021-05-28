Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

10 Fun Facts About Ted Lasso

By Sarah McGrath
Posted by 
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been nothing but an upward journey for Ted Lasso, which, despite the odds, has become the crown jewel in Apple TV+'s streaming service. The series follows American football coach Ted Lasso (Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis), as he’s hired to manage the (fictional) AFC Richmond—despite knowing nothing about English football.

www.mentalfloss.com
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Gloria Gaynor
Person
Marcus Mumford
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Zach Braff
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#American Football#Afc Richmond#Nbc Sports#Scrubs#Cougar Town#Mumford Sons#Et Online#Frozen#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Music
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Ted Lasso’ Co-Creator Wasn’t Sure Show’s Optimism Would Work

This story about “Ted Lasso” first appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s Emmy magazine. The coronavirus pandemic affected us all in 2020 — but for mild feelings of depression, there’s no better prescription than Season 1 of Apple TV+’s uplifting comedy Ted Lasso, which was co-created by Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis. (Lawrence is not a doctor, but he did create “Scrubs.”) We spoke with showrunner Lawrence about the role the series played in people’s lives last year — and about his own experiences as a viewer.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Hannah Waddingham didn't expect to land her Ted Lasso role, admits she's not really a soccer fan

“I first thought, ‘Well, I can go along and enjoy this audition, because I know I’m never going to get it because it’s a honey of a role,’” Waddingham, who prefers rugby over soccer, tells the Los Angeles Times with a laugh. “I went in very calmly, thinking they were going to get some big old starry person. Warner Bros. flew me out to have a chemistry read with Jason (Sudeikis), and I went even more into my own head and was saying to my rep, ‘Don’t tell me who is going to be in the room.’ I’m an old-fashioned theater girl, that’s where I come from, and it has to be about genuine chemistry. It had to be about where Rebecca collides with Ted at this point in their lives. Thankfully, it worked.” Waddingham adds that Ted Lasso has completely changed her relationship to the camera. “Ever since I started playing roles like Septa Unella on Game of Thrones — you couldn’t get a more raw-looking, grim mess — I learned to enjoy letting the camera in,” she says. “Even if the character is glamorous, like Rebecca is, I enjoy the moments when the façade comes down. I think it’s OK to be vulnerable on camera, because there are so many people watching who will see parts of themselves. That’s a real privilege to then receive messages from people saying, ‘Thank you for letting us in.’ And it’s my pleasure, because there’s a catharsis in it for me too.”
Richmond, CAPosted by
Dirt

Jason Sudeikis Frequents Richmond Pub The Prince’s Head on ‘Ted Lasso’

The past several months have proved a bit of a mixed bag for Jason Sudeikis. While it was announced last November that the actor and his longtime love, Olivia Wilde, had split after nine years and two children together, his professional life conversely hit some definite highs including a February Golden Globes win (his first!) for his portrayal of the titular Ted Lasso on Apple TV+’s surprise 2020 hit. Based on a character Sudeikis created in 2013 for an NBC Sports promo highlighting the network’s broadcasting partnership with the Premier League, the comedic series follows Lasso, a perenially positive Kansas football coach who becomes famous after a video of him celebrating with his team goes viral and is subsequently plunked from the U.S. and hired to lead AFC Richmond, a fictional London-based football club.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Break out the biscuits for ‘Ted Lasso’

I’m taking a break from panning for gold (though, at this point, I’d settle for a chunk of agate), while wondering if there are going to be any local teams left in the NBA playoffs after this weekend. If not, I guess I’ll just have to console myself with those blueberries I have growing on my front porch. Does anyone have a good blueberry cocktail recipe to drown my sorrows?
TV & Videosimdb.com

Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple Love to Love ‘Ted Lasso’ — TV Podcast

The video above was produced by IndieWire’s Creative Producer Leonardo Adrian Garcia. There’s a horrible phenomenon that occurs from time to time, when a fan of a television comedy finds out that behind-the-scenes, all their favorite actors despise each other and the familial relationship they have on screen is merely a testament to the group’s collective acting talent.
MoviesMiami Herald

Emmys 2021: How ‘Ted Lasso’ is likely to sweep the comedy races

"Schitt's Creek" made history last year, winning every comedy Emmy handed out during the prime-time broadcast. The drumbeat of acclaim eventually became so insistent that the show's co-creator Dan Levy felt the need to apologize after winning his third Emmy of the evening. "The internet's about to turn on me. I'm so sorry!" Levy said.
TV SeriesCollider

'Ted Lasso' Star Hannah Waddingham Shares the Backstory She Created for Rebecca Before That Episode 9 Reveal

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Ted Lasso, Season 1, Episode 9, "All Apologies."]There’s a lengthy list of stellar scenes for Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso, but the one that utterly knocked the wind out of me pops up in Episode 9. While Rebecca struggles to admit the truth to Ted (Jason Sudeikis) about her plan to destroy the team, Rupert (Anthony Head) arrives to deliver an especially crushing one-two punch - not only is he having a baby with Bex (Keeley Hazell), but he also opts to tell Rebecca, “I do want a child. I just suppose I didn’t want one with … before.” The comment is as pointed and cruel as they come, and Waddingham’s performance ensures you feel every ounce of Rebecca’s devastation.
TV ShowsCNET

The best TV shows on Apple TV Plus, from The Mosquito Coast to Ted Lasso

Apple TV Plus is one of the newer kids on the block in the world of streaming TV. The good news: It's got some big names and some absolutely barnburner TV shows, from the first season of The Mosquito Coast to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso and Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

An "iMoney truck" may convince Jason Sudeikis not to end Ted Lasso after Season 3

Sudeikis has repeatedly said his Apple TV+ comedy will conclude after three seasons. But will all the critical acclaim change his mind? "It's called the iMoney truck," Sudeikis said with a laugh to EW. "I mean, I don't know. The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that's the one we're telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it's by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word. It's nowhere near like that. But the story that's being told - that three-season arc - is one that I see, know, and understood. I'm glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know."
TV SeriesGamespot

Ted Lasso's Future Is Not Decided Yet, But Season 4 Not Ruled Out

Three seasons of Apple's beloved comedy-drama Ted Lasso are planned, but could the show go beyond that? Series star Jason Sudeikis weighed in on this in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying he can't see the future or predict what comes next. For now, he said he's happy that Apple is paying for three seasons.
TV & Videosimore.com

Ted Lasso merchandise to go on sale this month, show-runner confirms

Show-runner Bill Lawrence confirmed that some items will go on sale this month. Official AFC Richmond jerseys are also on the way later this year. Apple TV+ smash-hit Ted Lasso is finally getting its own official merchandise, and executive producer Bill Lawrence has confirmed it will go on sale later this month.
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Ted Lasso, See, and Foundation included in Apple TV summer preview

A showcase of the best TV and movies coming to Apple TV this summer has been released. Sports comedy Ted Lasso, dystopian sci-fi series See, and plenty more besides are in the streaming service’s upcoming slate. A few of Apple TV’s hits populate are strewn among the clips. The second...
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

The Heartbreaking Truth About 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 and the Show's Future

Apple TV+'s smash hit Ted Lasso is back for more action this summer. When first premiering on the streaming platform in August of 2020, viewers didn't know what to expect from the feel-good comedy, which stars Jason Sudeikis as a cheery American football coach who gets hired to lead an English Premier soccer team called AFC Richmond. But very quickly, the 10-episode first season became immensely popular. The 2020 awards season saw Ted Lasso stack up several SAG, Golden Globe and Writers Guild of America nominations and wins. Now, the series has been renewed for both a second and third season.
CelebritiesApple Insider

Fourth 'Ted Lasso' season still a possibility, hints Sudeikis

The Apple TV+ hit "Ted Lasso" may not necessarily end after three seasons, proposes star Jason Sudeikis in an interview, with a fourth possibly helped by an "iMoney truck." "Ted Lasso" has been a breakout hit for Apple TV+, with the sports comedy receiving critical acclaim and awards for portraying the titular sports coach working with a British soccer team. However, while there the previous suggestion that it would only run for three seasons, Sudeikis seemingly leaves the door open for more.
Celebritiesimore.com

Ted Lasso himself says there could be a fourth season on the way

"Ted Lasso" could have a fourth season after all. Jason Sudeikis hinted at the idea during a recent interview. Sudeikis also offers a glimmer of hope that he might continue the show after Apple inevitably backs the money truck up to his door. "It's called the iMoney truck," the actor says with a laugh. "I'm glad they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't."