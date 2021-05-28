Teens arrested after pulling gun out in Visalia grocery store parking lot

VISALIA, Calif. - Visalia Police said they arrested a man and two teenagers late Thursday night, after one of them flashed a gun at a grocery store parking lot. Officers said they got a call about the gun just before 8:00 p.m. at a parking lot on Noble Ave. & Demaree St. Police said three teens approached a man, threatened him with gang-related threats, and pulled a gun on him before getting into a brown-colored SUV and taking off. The victim called the police, and followed the SUV from a distance to provide officers the location of travel.