Public Safety

Man Charged with Kidnapping after Teen Reported Abducted

alabamanews.net
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (AP) – The search for a north Alabama man and a 16-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted ended hours later with the man in custody and the juvenile safe. Police issued an alert for 36-year-old Adam Dexter Wilson after a girl he knew was taken by a man at gunpoint from a home near Lacey’s Spring around lunchtime on Wednesday. Tracking dogs from Limestone prison and a state helicopter were brought in to assist, and the two were finally spotted near a church and arrested. Authorities say the girl is safe, and Wilson was charged with kidnapping and interference with custody.

