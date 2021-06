I read quite a few investment blogs. One recurring theme this past year has been the importance of separating the “actual” from the “normative.” Far too often, politics, biases and/or expectations get in the way of investors’ ability to clearly see what is happening rather than what they want to happen. It can be the same with taxes. As we all know, revised tax legislation is under consideration with proposals to increase tax rates. Last week, articles about what billionaires are allegedly (not) paying in taxes received some attention. But, how does this affect an investor’s portfolio?