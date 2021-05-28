Cancel
Food & Drinks

New Cheesy Menu Items at Datz

ABC Action News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can always count on our friends at Datz to create some new and creative dishes, and now they've released a whole host of wacky and wonderful food creations! We're joined by Chef Kevin Luke as he demos one of their new items, the Grilled Cheese-Cake, and shows off some of the new Datz creations that are available now!

