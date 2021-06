The home secretary has condemned the handling of the murder of Daniel Morgan as “one of the most devastating episodes” in the history of the Metropolitan Police.Priti Patel has written to Met Commissioner Cressida Dick to demand answers after an independent panel accused the force of “institutional corruption”, following a £16m probe into the unsolved murder of the private detective.Father-of-two Mr Morgan was brutally killed with an axe in the car park of a south London pub in 1987.Despite four police investigations, an inquest, disciplinary action, complaints and other operations, there have been no successful prosecutions.A report released today found...