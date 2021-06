We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google has gotten in the habit of realizing that Android is a pretty cool platform that constantly improves without the need for a system update and that almost anyone with a phone can experience new stuff. As odd as that may be to hear, the point is that Google is often awkward with its messaging and isn’t great at letting people know that their Android phone can now do new things. Thankfully, over the past year, Google has begun sending out regular posts that highlight 5 or 6 new features coming to Android devices and a new batch dropped today.