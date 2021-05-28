Fiona Ip appointed as Deutsche Bank APAC regional treasurer

Deutsche Bank today announced the appointment of Fiona Ip as Regional Treasurer Asia Pacific with effect from July 1st. Ms. Ip was previously APAC Head of Capital Management and Debt Issuance and Treasurer for Singapore. She joined Deutsche Bank London in 2004 and has spent the last 17 years working for Treasury in a variety of locations and roles, covering all aspects of the Treasury function. She has played a central role in capital management for over 400 legal entities in the APAC region, most recently leading an initiative to free up capital in the region by EUR 4.5bn.