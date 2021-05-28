EBAday 2021: Nick Ogden to spark intrigue as EBAday’s challenge speaker

Following the success of the Global DeFi Investment Summit that took place without any blemish at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai from 2-3 June 2021. This summit, the first of its kind, which has the aspiration of connecting investors, regional businesses, and leaders across all sorts of industries to the DeFi ecosystem, was a novel event in the Blockchain space. Curated based on industry modalities from top experts, it has emerging start-ups’ growth and global expansion in mind. The end goal was to bridge the gap between investors, experts, and DeFi projects. Further, the summit is a platform to create awareness about the DeFI ecosystem on the international stage and forge networks among Blockchain and digital asset communities from all over the world. It is a series of confab scheduled across five countries around the globe to showcase the best projects in Decentralized Finance while creating investment opportunities and avenues for them to expand.