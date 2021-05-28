Cancel
EBAday 2021: Nick Ogden to spark intrigue as EBAday’s challenge speaker

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe serial entrepreneur has been confirmed as the event’s highly anticipated challenge speaker. Nick Ogden founded Worldpay, ClearBank and more recently RTGS.Global and remains a leading voice in the payments, banking and fintech landscape. The coveted ‘challenge speaker’ keynote gives free rein to the selected speaker, encouraging them to share...

BusinessInvestmentNews

Amundi U.S. CEO Lisa Jones unveils her keys to success

In this episode, Christine Shaw is joined by Lisa Jones, president and chief executive officer of Amundi US, the $100 billion US arm of Europe’s largest asset manager. Amundi globally has more than $1.9 trillion in assets and 4,500 employees in nearly 40 countries. During this episode, Lisa shares how she became the leader of one the largest asset managers in the world and her key pillars to success, which include building relationships, work ethic and taking risks.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Some UK VC Firms Opening Funding Rounds To Individual Investors

Venture capital company Forward Partners is joining Draper Esprit and Augmentum in opening early-stage funding rounds and public offerings to individual investors via the PrimaryBid platform, the Financial Times reported on Friday (June 25) citing sources. London-headquartered Forward Partners is including individual investors in an upcoming initial public offering (IPO)...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

ATFX Connect Appoints Steve Whittet as Institutional Sales Director

Steve Whittet who is a well-known and highly respected figure in the FX Market previously Head of Institutional at ADSS and GKFX, has joined ATFX Connect, the global brokerage with a presence in various countries across the globe. Steve has a wealth of knowledge and experience of the institutional market,...
Marketscoinspeaker.com

Mimo Protocol Lists Parallel Token and Its Governance Token on Bittrex Global

Mimo, the governance token behind Mimo DeFi, has officially been listed on Bittrex Global. In addition, PAR – Mimo’s stable token which is algorithmically pegged to the Euro – has also been listed. Both Mimo and PAR are available to buy, sell and trade on Bittrex Global, a privately owned top-ranked global exchange by CoinMarketCap.
Marketsu.today

Mike Novogratz Called Bitcoin the "Future" for Africa

Galaxy Investment CEO Mike Novogratz published a tweet calling Bitcoin "the future" for Africa. The post was published in response to a tweet about an essay by HRW chief strategy officer Alex Gladstein. In his paper titled "Fighting Monetary Colonialism with Open Source Code", Gladstein reported that at one time...
Economyfinextra.com

EBAday 2021: The next chapter for Open Banking in Europe

With the payments industry in a state of post-pandemic flux, it is difficult to predict what the next iteration of Open Banking will take across Europe. A similar question is being debated in the UK, with the Competition and Markets Authority currently examining proposals put forward during its consultation into the future of the Open Banking Implementation Entity. While some players are pushing to move away from mandated participation and funding of Open Banking in the UK, many other (smaller) players view such as move as being at odds with the very objective of Open Banking itself which may undermine the success of Open Finance in the future.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

USGFX UK CEO Simon Quirke Leaves the Company

Simon Quirke has reportedly quit his role as CEO of Union Standard International Group Limited, the London-based and FCA-regulated branch of the retail forex group USGFX. According to FXNewsGroup, Soe Hein Min, USG Group Controlling Shareholder, will be the sole director of the UK company after Quirke’s departure, who had been in the company since 2018.
Marketszexprwire.com

Investro Fund : A New Step On Automated Social Trading

Russia, 25 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, This article presents the Investro Fund company, revealing the mission and vision of the project. Since its appearance in 2008, Blockchain Technology has already proved that it can transform every business landscape across almost every industry. The disruption caused by this technology has motivated the developer community worldwide to make constant improvements to boost society’s adaptation. However, that is not an easy task.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Blockchain not suitable for CBDC, says Swiss national bank economist

Blockchain, the underlying technology of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), is not the right solution for a central bank digital currency, according to an economist at Switzerland’s central bank. Carlos Lenz, chief economist at the Swiss National Bank, argued that blockchain-based decentralization features are not efficient for a state-controlled digital currencies...
Economysmenews.org

First fintech accelerator launches in Wales

The first fintech accelerator has launched in Wales following recommendations from the Kalifa Review. The Fintech Wales Foundry accelerator programme will provide fintech start-ups with access to the mentors, investors, infrastructure and technology they need to grow and succeed – including a chance to raise funding from Welsh angel investors.
AgricultureWestport News

Recent Executive Promotions at Ag 1 Source and Career 1 Source Reflect Rapid Growth of Executive Search & Recruiting

HESSTON, Kan. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Ag 1 Source and Career 1 Source last week announced a series of major promotions within both companies. The professional promotions follow what many are seeing as a nationwide growth in the market for professional and executive search and recruiting. The personnel changes at both companies indicate each agency is poised to take the lead in their focus industries.
Marketscoinquora.com

Global DeFi Investment October 2021

Following the success of the Global DeFi Investment Summit that took place without any blemish at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai from 2-3 June 2021. This summit, the first of its kind, which has the aspiration of connecting investors, regional businesses, and leaders across all sorts of industries to the DeFi ecosystem, was a novel event in the Blockchain space. Curated based on industry modalities from top experts, it has emerging start-ups’ growth and global expansion in mind. The end goal was to bridge the gap between investors, experts, and DeFi projects. Further, the summit is a platform to create awareness about the DeFI ecosystem on the international stage and forge networks among Blockchain and digital asset communities from all over the world. It is a series of confab scheduled across five countries around the globe to showcase the best projects in Decentralized Finance while creating investment opportunities and avenues for them to expand.
Economyopalesque.com

Systematic crypto arb hedge fund Argentium appoints CIO

Opalesque Industry Update - Jerome Dupuy has stepped up from his role as a Senior Advisor to become the Chief Investment Officer of Argentium. Jerome has over 30 years' experience in international financial markets, with special expertise in Relative Value Trading. Jerome moved to Hong Kong in the early 1990s...
BusinessBBC

Citi bank boss says staff work better in the office

The UK boss of banking giant Citigroup has said its "business works best from being together" as the firm plans for staff to work from the office for three days a week. James Bardrick said workers needed to be together "to get the best out of yourself and for the team".
Charitiesmassachusettsnewswire.com

Move For Hunger moves on an opportunity to scale through public-private partnerships, partners with Goldman Sachs

Move For Hunger moves on an opportunity to scale through public-private partnerships. NEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, today announced that they will partner with the Private Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) on a national program that leverages both organizations’ networks to create scalable social impact through community-based food distribution channels.