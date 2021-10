Erasure have added five new dates to The Neon Tour. Following their sell-out run of shows earlier this month, Andy Bell and Vince Clarke will now also call at P&J Live in Aberdeen on May 24, Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena the next day, Leeds' First Direct Arena on May 26, Hull's Bonus Arena on May 28 and the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on May 29.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO